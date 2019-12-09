Dallas Cowboys Visit Cook Children's Medical Center

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott and some of his teammates made a grand entrance at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth Monday. It's an event these players enjoy just as much as the patients they're visiting. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott and some of his teammates made a grand entrance at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth Monday. It's an event these players enjoy just as much as the patients they're visiting.

"We get a chance to come out here and visit with these kids," center Travis Frederick said. "Every year we get to do it and it's just a special feeling."

"They may not be able to go home for the holidays, so being able to come to them and bring them joy means the most to us," wide receiver Randall Cobb added.

The Cowboys aren't doing too well on the field right now, so a trip to Cook Children's Medical Center was a nice diversion from thoughts about their three-game losing streak.

"There are bigger things to life and when you deal with injury, you deal with illness, some of these kids are fighting for their lives and it really brings the world back into the right place," Frederick said.

"Just to be able to come here and see true fans and see people that no matter the score, no matter the record, they're thankful for what you do," Prescott said. "They're thankful for the impact that you have on their life and it's these moments that we recognize that and it's special to be part of it."

About the only thing missing, there was no sign of the real Santa Claus. But Prescott had the perfect stand-in in mind.

"Yeah, Travis Frederick," Prescott said. "I think you throw that Santa hat on him and give him a red outfit, we can make that happen. We can trick some of these kids."

"I have the beard, but I just don't know that I have all of the rest of the stuff that goes along with it," Frederick said. "I definitely have the belly. Is the laugh good enough? I don't know."

One thing is clear. Everyone feels like a winner after an event like this.