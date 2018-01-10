Will McClay, the Dallas Cowboys vice president of personnel, confirmed to NBC 5's Jean-Jacques Taylor Wednesday that he has turned down an opportunity to talk to the Houston Texans about their general manager position.



There were reports last week by the Houston Chronicle that McClay was one of six candidates being considered to replace Texans GM Rick Smith, who has taken a leave of absence to care for his wife as she fights breast cancer.



McClay was the coach of the Dallas Desperados from 2004-2008 -- the Arena Football League team was owned by Jones and folded when the league dissolved in 2009. Since then he's served as the Cowboys' pro scouting coordinator and director of football research.

