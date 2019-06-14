Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended for the first game of the season due to a violation of the league's substance abuse policy, the team confirms.
Gathers will be eligible to participate in offseason workouts and games, but he will be ineligible for Sept. 8 opener against the New York Giants and will not be paid that week.
Barring no further surprises, he'll return to the team's active roster Sept. 9.
The team did not elaborate on what, specifically, led to the violation. However, on Aug. 31, 2018, just days before the beginning of the 2018 season, Gathers was arrested in Frisco on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Gathers, a 6th round pick in 2016 out of Baylor, caught three passes for a total of 45 yards in 15 games last season.
The Cowboys currently have four tight ends on their roster and Gathers is once again fighting for a roster spot with the depth chart looking like this: Jason Witten, Blake Jarwin, Rico Gathers and Dalton Schultz.
The Cowboys have not said if he'll face any additional punishment from the team.