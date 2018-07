After Cole Beasley's rap album, which Cowboys are next?

Dallas Cowboys wideout Cole Beasley was on local radio station K104, where he shocked the studio (and possibly the world) with some bars of his own.

While it was not a freestyle, we want to give the Little Elm-product credit for coming with confidence on a Dr. Dre beat (previously heard on "The Next Episode").

It comes on the heels of the release of his debut album, The Autobiography, which can be found online.

Maybe Beasley should consider halftime entertainment as a side-job?