The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday they promoted Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator and named Jon Kitna as the team's quarterback coach.

Moore takes over the position from Scott Linehan who was the club's offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2018. Moore has worked with Dak Prescott to get the quarterback to achieve a career best in passing yards, attempts and completions.

Following his NFL career, Kitna went into coaching, first at his alma mater, Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington. He helped the school to a 25-7 record, two league titles and a state tournament appearance. After his time in Tacoma, Kitna was the head coach at Waxahachie High School.

In October, 2018, Kitna was named the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.