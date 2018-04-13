ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures toward the fans before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After eight seasons, the Dallas Cowboys are parting company with wide receiver Dez Bryant.

NBC 5's Jean-Jacques Taylor said in a tweet that a source confirmed Dez has been released by the team.

Bryant arrived at The Star in Frisco at about 11 a.m. Friday for a much anticipated meeting with team owner Jerry Jones -- the subject, many speculated, was the receiver's future with America's Team.

Taylor said earlier in the week that if the Cowboys were smart, they'd cut Dez before voluntary workouts begin on Monday, saving themselves some money and answering a lot of questions for teammates about Bryant's future with the squad.

One of three things was expected to happen when Bryant met with Jerry Friday: 1) he’ll be asked to take a significant pay cut from the $12.5 million he’s scheduled to earn 2) he’ll have an opportunity to see if he can get a better deal than the one Dallas offers 3) the Cowboys will release him.

"Bryant has been terrific with the Cowboys - he’s their all-time leader with 73 career touchdowns - but when he meets with the owner, Jerry needs to thank him for the 531 receptions, 7,459 yards and countless unforgettable moments," Taylor said in a previous report where he said it was time for the Cowboys to cut Dez.





In his eight seasons, Dez has eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark three times - in 2012, 2013 and 2014. In each of those years Dez also scored more than a dozen touchdowns. Since an injury 2015, he's not been close to reproducing those numbers.

