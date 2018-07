On the first day of training camp, the Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive end Randy Gregory, who was recently reinstated into the National Football League, on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

Defensive back Kavon Frazier was also placed on the Active/NFI list.

The club placed defensive tackle Maliek Collins on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

David Irving, who will not attend the start of training camp, was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.