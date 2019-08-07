Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with his wife Gene Jones at their home in Highland Park, Texas on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday they were donating $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims' Fund, a collection established to assist families affected by the Aug. 3 shooting.

The NFL Foundation, of which Cowboys Executive Charlotte Jones Anderson is the Chair, will also be announcing a donation of $50,000 to the El Paso effort late Wednesday.

"Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event," said Anderson. "Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving."

The El Paso Community Foundation is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to help those impacted by Saturday’s incident.

The team and foundation said additional outreach opportunities will be promoted as scheduled for North Texas residents wishing to support the El Paso Community Foundation and the Victims' Fund.

The El Paso Community Foundation has waived all administrative and credit card fees associated with donating to the families. The City of El Paso encourages anyone wishing to make contributions to the victims to visit https://payments.epcf.org.