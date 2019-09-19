The Cowboys' "Huddle For 100," a nationwide volunteerism campaign, is dedicated to making home a better place to live, work and play. (Published Sept. 19, 2019)

This year, the NFL is celebrating its 100th season. And the city of Arlington, the home of the Cowboys, gave its residents the chance to make a difference and do something good in their community.

At River Legacy Parks in the heart of Arlington, it was the start of a city-wide day of service.

"With the NFL celebrating its 100th season, they’re encouraging individuals to get out and volunteer 100 minutes to support local nonprofits in the community, and so this is for the Salvation Army Youth education town," said Timothy Israel with the Salvation Army.

The Cowboys' "Huddle For 100," a nationwide volunteerism campaign, is dedicated to making home a better place to live, work and play. A mission that Erna Jones says gives she and her family peace of mind.

Cokie Roberts Dies at 75

Longtime political journalist Cokie Roberts has died at the age of 75. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

"I have 22 grandchildren, seven children, so they can come to a playground, and not have to worry about glass, or sticks, or stuff like this messing with their fun time. The better they feel, the better I feel," Jones said.

"The guys before me set examples, and the guys after me is going to set examples, but each generation, you have to show them the way. Leadership is the only way you can do it. Getting your hands dirty and they see that you get your hands dirty they get theirs dirty," said Charles Haley, Cowboys Hall of Fame Linebacker.

Haley is just one of several former and current Cowboys players encouraging others to do something good in their community during this volunteer campaign.

Breaking Mother Arrested After Shooting at Peewee Football Game

Over at Peach Elementary School and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Arlington, former Cowboys Linebacker Akin Ayodele played flag football.

"I think, just to be around these kids and to see their smiles and to see them not to have to worry about nothing else, but just enjoying their day, and enjoying one another," Ayodele said.

You can still participate in the Cowboys Huddle for 100 volunteer campaign in Arlington and in Frisco. Click here for details.

ONLINE: Dallas Cowboys Huddle for 100