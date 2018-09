Rico Gathers #80 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the sidelines in the first quarter of a preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ricardo Darnell “Rico” Gathers, tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested for possessing marijuana Friday night, according to Frisco police.

Frisco police say Gathers was arrested at 10:52 p.m. August 31, 2018 for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

He was taken into custody and held at the Frisco Jail, but made bond and was released from jail Saturday morning.