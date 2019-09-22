Dallas Cowboys Dominate Dolphins in Sunday Matchup

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins 31-6 in Sunday's home match-up to give them a 3-0 record for the season. This is the first time their record was 3-0 since 2008.
Dak Prescott had a three-touchdown game. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard became the first Dallas Cowboys duo to each rush over 100 yards in a game since 1998.
The last time the Cowboys had two 100-yard rushers in the same game was 1998. Emmitt Smith had 122 yards and Chris Warren racked up 104 yards against Washington.
