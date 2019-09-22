Dallas Cowboys Dominate Dolphins in Sunday Matchup

NBC 5's Pat Doney and Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News chat about the Cowboys' game Sunday against the Dolphins, Ezekiel Elliott's building strength and Robert Quinn's return. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019)

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins 31-6 in Sunday's home match-up to give them a 3-0 record for the season. This is the first time their record was 3-0 since 2008.

Dak Prescott had a three-touchdown game. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard became the first Dallas Cowboys duo to each rush over 100 yards in a game since 1998.

The last time the Cowboys had two 100-yard rushers in the same game was 1998. Emmitt Smith had 122 yards and Chris Warren racked up 104 yards against Washington.

