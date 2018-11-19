Views of the Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star.

For the second straight year, the Dallas Cowboys will host their Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24.

Organizers said the event gives fans of America's Team an opportunity to enjoy free, family-friendly events throughout the holiday season including, not only the 20-minute Christmas Spectacular show, but the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus in a Cowboys-themed cottage (schedule photos here).

Views of the Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It was the first lighting of the Christmas tree held at The Star. November, 2017.

Photo credit: James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

The Christmas Spectacular begins with the lighting of The Star's 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances such as Jerry Jones, Jason Witten, Dat Nguyen, Bradie James, and more.

The Christmas Spectacular takes place every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 23.

Admission and parking for the event are free, but photos with Santa and other experiences at the Star, such as dining or shopping, will incur a fee.