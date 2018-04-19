Dallas Cowboys Announce 2018 Schedule

The National Football League announced the 2018 regular season schedule Thursday.



The Cowboys regular season schedule shows five games shown nationally in primetime, with three shown from AT&T Stadium.

The regular season starts at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9 with the Cowboys playing the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. It will be the first time in six years the Cowboys open a season on the road.

The home schedule opens on Sunday Night Football on NBC in Week 2, with the Silver and Blue hosting the N.Y. Giants (Sept. 16).

The Cowboys close out their regular season home schedule with a game against Tampa Bay (Dec. 23), before closing out the regular season at the N.Y. Giants (Dec. 30)



See the full schedule below: