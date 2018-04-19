Dallas Cowboys Announce 2018 Schedule - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DFW-Earth-Week-Desktop
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Dallas Cowboys Announce 2018 Schedule

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2017

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2017
    Getty Images

    The National Football League announced the 2018 regular season schedule Thursday.

    The Cowboys regular season schedule shows five games shown nationally in primetime, with three shown from AT&T Stadium.

    The regular season starts at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9 with the Cowboys playing the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. It will be the first time in six years the Cowboys open a season on the road.

    The home schedule opens on Sunday Night Football on NBC in Week 2, with the Silver and Blue hosting the N.Y. Giants (Sept. 16).

    The Cowboys close out their regular season home schedule with a game against Tampa Bay (Dec. 23), before closing out the regular season at the N.Y. Giants (Dec. 30)

    See the full schedule below:

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices