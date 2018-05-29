Dallas Baptist Baseball Headed to Postseason

Dallas Baptist Baseball joins an elite club after making it to the NCAA tournament. (Published 16 minutes ago)

The Dallas Baptist baseball team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight year.

The Patriots are the number three seed in the Fayetteville Regional. DBU is one of ten teams to make the tourney in each of the last five seasons.

Joining Dallas Baptist in Fayetteville will be regional top seed Arkansas, Conference USA regular season and tournament champions Southern Miss will be the number two seed, and Oral Roberts rounds out the field as the fourth seed.

Dallas Baptist finished the season with a 40-19 record and lost in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament to Missouri State.

Last season the Patriots lost to TCU in the Fort Worth Regional title game. DBU will open up tournament action against Southern Miss Friday night at 7:00 pm.