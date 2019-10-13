Dallas-Area High School Teams Feature Legends' Descendants

Doak Walker had been walking for only a few months when he got his hands on a Heisman Trophy.

Baby photos show the Highland Park senior running back at the age of 1, sitting and standing on one of the most famous pieces of hardware in all of sports.

When you are the grandson of the 1948 Heisman Trophy winner, you find treasures like that just lying around the house. And when you have the same name, play the same position and attend the same high school as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, people notice.

"It's really cool to be related to someone like that, to have a name like mine that has a lot of history behind it," said Walker, who is the second-leading rusher for a Highland Park team that is trying to win its fourth consecutive Class 5A Division I state championship.

