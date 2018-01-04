Dak Thanks #CowboysNation via Twitter

Dallas Cowboys fans love their quarterback and Dak Prescott took to Twitter to share the love with loyal fans.

Thursday morning Prescott posted a video to Twitter saying, "there are no better fans than #CowboysNation!"

"Thank you so much for the support, being there all season long -- Go Cowboys," Prescott said in the 23 second video.

The Cowboys finished the season 9-7, second in the NFC East but not good enough for the postseason. As of this writing it's been viewed more than 38,000 times.

Notice Dak's jersey features the AT&T logo. The video is all part of Dallas-based AT&T's #ATTAthlete where the telecommunications company teams up with athletes from all sports for social media posts.

On December 28, AT&T hosted a Q&A with North Texas golfer Jordan Spieth, who happens to be sponsored by AT&T. Fans got to ask questions like of all the places golf has taken him which was his favorite (Sydney), what he's binge watching on tour (Narcos), and his favorite memory as a Longhorn (NCAA win).





