Dak Thanks #CowboysNation via Twitter

Published 5 hours ago

    Dak Prescott - @dak via Twitter

    Dallas Cowboys fans love their quarterback and Dak Prescott took to Twitter to share the love with loyal fans.

    Thursday morning Prescott posted a video to Twitter saying, "there are no better fans than #CowboysNation!"

    "Thank you so much for the support, being there all season long -- Go Cowboys," Prescott said in the 23 second video.

    The Cowboys finished the season 9-7, second in the NFC East but not good enough for the postseason. As of this writing it's been viewed more than 38,000 times. 

    Notice Dak's jersey features the AT&T logo. The video is all part of Dallas-based AT&T's #ATTAthlete where the telecommunications company teams up with athletes from all sports for social media posts.

    Blue Star Breakdown: Dak Prescott's 2017 SeasonBlue Star Breakdown: Dak Prescott's 2017 Season

    NBC 5 sports director Newy Scruggs and the Original 88 Drew Pearson break down the 2017 season for second-year Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. 

    (Published Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017)

    On December 28, AT&T hosted a Q&A with North Texas golfer Jordan Spieth, who happens to be sponsored by AT&T. Fans got to ask questions like of all the places golf has taken him which was his favorite (Sydney), what he's binge watching on tour (Narcos), and his favorite memory as a Longhorn (NCAA win).


