Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's father was arrested Saturday in southeast Texas, according to the NBC affiliate in Beaumont.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested Nathaniel Prescott for possession of marijuana -- a Class B misdemeanor -- around 4 p.m. Saturday in Orange, Texas, reported KJAC.

The 57-year-old Prescott, who lives in Pflugerville, was taken to Orange County jail, but was released after he posted $500 bond, according to The Dallas Morning News.