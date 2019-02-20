Dak Prescott to Host Third Annual Youth Football Camp - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dak Prescott to Host Third Annual Youth Football Camp

By Matt Jackson

Published 11 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    NBC 5 Sports Anchor Pat Doney sits down with Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott to talk about the year ahead and the leadership roll that Prescott must take on with Jason Witten and Dez Bryant no longer with the team.

    Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott will host his third annual youth football camp in June.

    The camp will be held on June 22 and 23 at Northwest High School in Justin.

    Participants will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with Prescott. 

    A Prescott souvenir autograph and a team photo with the star quarterback will also be given to each camp member.

    The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades first through eighth.

    You can register and find more information at DakPrescottCamp.com

