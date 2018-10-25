Dak Prescott Talks Cancer And The Campaign To End It - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Dak Prescott Talks Cancer And The Campaign To End It

By Bianca Castro

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dak Prescott Talks Cancer And The Campaign To End It

    Dak Prescott was recently part of a national campaign to raise awareness about cancer therapies. He says others' personal stories of cancer reminded him of his own. (Published 35 minutes ago)

    Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott has been an important part of a special cancer awareness campaign and now he's talking about its success.

    The campaign is called Ready Raise Rise, driven by pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb.

    Its mission is to educate people on immuno-oncolgy therapy, which is targeted cancer therapy.

    Prescott's mother died of cancer and during the campaign he encouraged people to go online and share their personal cancer stories.

    Japan Takes Lead In Auto Reliability

    [NATL] Japan Takes Lead In Auto Reliability

    Tesla and other domestic brands landed in the bottom half of Consumer Reports' latest reliability rankings, which covers 29 automakers. The most reliable new cars come from Asian brands led by Lexus, Toyota and Mazda.

    (Published Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018)

    He tells us that those stories meant more to him than he could have imagined.

    "It hit home to me and it reminded me so much of my story and the differences and similarities I saw with all the submissions, it was just powerful," said Prescott.  "There are so many advances that have happened since my mom passed. You can only hope or wish that she could have benefitted from that but what's so great is that people out there can benefit today."

    Immuno-oncology is research in exploring biomarkers, individual characteristics of each person's cancer. 

    Understanding a tumor's unique makeup thorugh biomarkers may help reserachers better address the disease.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices