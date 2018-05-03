Cowboys tight end Jason Witten announced his retirement Thursday and praise poured in from around Dallas and across the football world.
Witten finished his career as Dallas' all-time leader in games played, receptions and receiving yards.
Witt, Mr. Dependable. Thank you for taking me under your wing as a rookie and showing me the way. For helping fight the battles on and off the field, I appreciate you. This next chapter of life will be even better if you can imagine that ��. Cheers #CowboysNationpic.twitter.com/8H6FfYnlUB Jason Witten was the epitome of a professional. Never heard him complain, never heard him gripe. He showed up every day to work and enjoyed it. Jason Witten if one of the greatest people I have ever met. From being a great husband to being a great father. There is nothing.. Congratulations on a legendary career, @JasonWitten. Congratulations on your retirement from the Cowboys, @JasonWitten. #FutureHallOfFamerpic.twitter.com/rBOM66epal
We’re proud to call you a #VFL!#PoweredByTheT#ThankYouWittenpic.twitter.com/QzLxso0uAG
Witt, Mr. Dependable. Thank you for taking me under your wing as a rookie and showing me the way. For helping fight the battles on and off the field, I appreciate you. This next chapter of life will be even better if you can imagine that ��. Cheers #CowboysNationpic.twitter.com/8H6FfYnlUB— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) May 3, 2018
Jason Witten was the epitome of a professional. Never heard him complain, never heard him gripe. He showed up every day to work and enjoyed it. Jason Witten if one of the greatest people I have ever met. From being a great husband to being a great father. There is nothing..— terence newman (@terencenewman) May 3, 2018
Congratulations on a legendary career, @JasonWitten.
Congratulations on your retirement from the Cowboys, @JasonWitten. #FutureHallOfFamerpic.twitter.com/rBOM66epal— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 3, 2018