Cowboys tight end Jason Witten announced his retirement Thursday after 15 years in a Dallas uniform.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten announced his retirement Thursday and praise poured in from around Dallas and across the football world.

Witten finished his career as Dallas' all-time leader in games played, receptions and receiving yards.

From Idolizing You as Fan to a looking up to You as a Teammate! You’ve set the Example On & Off the Field. You Showed me What it Takes to Make it in this League & How to Represent the Star #theGOAT #ThankYou @realjasonwitten82 A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 3, 2018 at 11:18am PDT Goat is his name 🐐 He had to call me for me to believe it First ballot no question What a amazing career 82 Oh yea I dropped a dime to ya for 6 😂 @realjasonwitten82 A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on May 3, 2018 at 7:23am PDT





