Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant Congratulate Jason Witten on His Retirement

Cowboys tight end retires after 15-year career

By NBC 5 Staff

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Cowboys tight end Jason Witten announced his retirement Thursday after 15 years in a Dallas uniform.

    Cowboys tight end Jason Witten announced his retirement Thursday and praise poured in from around Dallas and across the football world.

    Witten finished his career as Dallas' all-time leader in games played, receptions and receiving yards.

     


     

     

     

     


