Dak Prescott, Cowboys Receivers Work Out in Orlando

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and some of his receivers worked out together Wednesday in Orlando.

Prescott, along with receivers Allen Hurns, Lance Lenoir, Michael Gallup and Deonte Thompson were pictured in a photo shared on Lenoir's Instagram account on Wednesday.

Of the four pass-catchers, Lenoir is the only returner to the Cowboys. Dallas signed Hurns and Thompson in the offseason, while Gallup was the team's third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Hurns played the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but has started just 17 games combined the last two seasons. He posted a breakout season in 2015 when he grabbed 64 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Thompson spent 2017 with the Buffalo Bills and caught 27 passes for 430 yards and one score.

As a senior at Colorado State in 2017, Gallup piled up 100 receptions for more than 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lenoir was on the Cowboys' practice squad last season.

According to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News, Prescott said he would be in touch with his receivers between the end of the Cowboys minicamp and the start of training camp in late July.

Dallas is looking to replace three of its top four receivers from 2017, following the departures of Brice Butler and Dez Bryant, and the retirement of tight end Jason Witten. The top returner is Terrance Williams, who had 53 catches for 568 yards in 2017, but did not score a touchdown.