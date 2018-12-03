Dak Prescott, Cowboys Players Visit North Texas Children's Hospitals - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Dak Prescott, Cowboys Players Visit North Texas Children's Hospitals

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dak, Cowboys Players Visit Children's Hospital

    Dak Prescott and other members of the Dallas Cowboys visited Dallas' Children's Medical Center Monday. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Members of America's Team made their annual visits to local children's hospitals Monday, Dec. 3, to spend time with patients stuck in the hospital during the holiday season.

    In four groups, Dallas Cowboys players and cheerleaders simultaneously visited Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Children’s Medical Center Dallas and Medical City Children’s Hospital.

    "Under the guidance of Mrs. Gene Jones, the entire Cowboys team has conducted annual holiday visits to local children’s hospitals for the past 29 years. Each child receives a “game sock” loaded with goodies from the Dallas Cowboys and a special toy provided by the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation," the team said in a statement.

    Cowboys Players Visit North Texas Children's HospitalsCowboys Players Visit North Texas Children's Hospitals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices