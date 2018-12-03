Dak Prescott and other members of the Dallas Cowboys visited Dallas' Children's Medical Center Monday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Members of America's Team made their annual visits to local children's hospitals Monday, Dec. 3, to spend time with patients stuck in the hospital during the holiday season.

In four groups, Dallas Cowboys players and cheerleaders simultaneously visited Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Children’s Medical Center Dallas and Medical City Children’s Hospital.

"Under the guidance of Mrs. Gene Jones, the entire Cowboys team has conducted annual holiday visits to local children’s hospitals for the past 29 years. Each child receives a “game sock” loaded with goodies from the Dallas Cowboys and a special toy provided by the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation," the team said in a statement.

