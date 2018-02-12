There will be no shortage of events to watch on Tuesday, as Shaun White hits the halfpipe for redemption, Mikaela Shiffrin finally skis (maybe) and figure skating returns, The action-packed day includes speed skaters Maame Biney as well as Shani Davis and Joey Mantia, plus Team USA takes on the Olympic Athletes from Russia in a women’s hockey.

Shaun White Goes for Half Pipe Redemption

Shaun White of USA looks on during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Photo credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Shaun White Tuesday night, as he tries to regain his title at age 31.

Four years ago, Shaun White was set to make history by becoming snowboarding's first three-time Olympic gold medalist. But things didn't quite go according to plan and the 2006 and 2010 Olympic champion finished fourth in Sochi.

Mistakes on both of his runs in the final kept White off the podium and have haunted him for the past four years.

Model Olympian: Shaun White White gets at least one break — his longtime rival, Switzerland's Iouri Podladtchikov is out of the competition. He broke his nose a few weeks ago after a hard crash at X Games. He took a few practice runs but decided it would be "totally unreasonable" to compete.

White has to watch out for two other riders — Ayumu Hirano and Scotty James — who have the tricks to contend for an Olympic title as well. And of course there's the wind.

How to Watch: The men's snowboard halfpipe final starts at 7:30 p.m CT and will be shown in NBC's primetime Olympics coverage.Click here to watch live.

Mikaela Shiffrin Finally Will Ski (If the Wintry Weather Cooperates)

United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin attends her press conference at the Main Press Centre the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 10, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Photo credit: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Two days later than expected, Mikaela Shiffrin will make her Pyeongchang debut on Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in the U.S.).

Model Olympian: Mikaela Shiffrin After the giant slalom race was postponed due to dangerous winds Monday, Shiffrin will first ski in her signature event, the slalom. Shiffrin was the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at the Sochi Games at age 18, and she's the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years. She hopes to become the first person to win the slalom gold medal twice in a row.

This will be Shiffrin’s first race of a busy schedule — she’ll be back on the mountain Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the U.S.) for the giant slalom. Skiing two races in two days shouldn’t be a problem for Shiffrin — World Cup races are often held on consecutive days. She is the favorite for a medal in slalom and giant slalom — and she might add the other three individual women’s races to her Pyeongchang itinerary.

Lindsey Vonn, another standout American skier, will not compete in the slalom.

How to Watch: Live on NBC, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Click here to watch live.



Knierims Take to the Ice as Figure Skating Returns to Primetime

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim of the United States compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Pairs Free Skating on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on Feb. 11, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea.

Photo credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

While many of the pairs figure skating teams started their 2018 Olympic experience in the team event – some even already winning medals in PyeongChang – the pairs event begins just two days later.

Watch for Team USA's Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, they are two-time U.S. national champions and have placed as high as seventh at the world championships.

Funny Faces of Figure Skating As the sole U.S. pair team at the 2018 Olympics, the Knierims were called on to compete in both the short and long program phases of the team event. Their efforts paid off: they already have experience on Olympic ice and can call themselves bronze medalists.

Alexa and Chris were paired up in 2012 and married in June 2016, complete with a figure skating-themed wedding. Their first dance was their free skate music.

How to Watch: The pairs’ short program starts at 7 p.m. CT and will be shown in NBC's primetime Olympics coverage. Click here to watch live.

Team USA Speedskaters Go for Gold in Individual Events

Maame Biney skates to victory in the Women's 500 Meter A Final on Dec. 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Photo credit: Getty Images

If you haven't heard of Maame Biney, she's the 17-year-old short track skater who has already made history, becoming the first black female to qualify for a U.S. Olympic speed skating team with dual victories in the 500m at trials. She's also the second black speedskater on a U.S. Olympic team. Born in Ghana, Biney started skating when she was 6 after moving to Virginia with her dad. Pyeongchang marks her Olympic debut, and it should be a memorable one.

The women's 500m quarterfinals, semis and finals all take place early in the morning.

How to Watch: The action starts at 4 a.m. CT Tuesday which will be shownduring NBC's daytime Olympics coverage at 2 p.m. CT. Click here to watch the quarters, semis and finals live.



Shani Davis; Joey Mantia.

Photo credit: Getty Images; NBC

10 Fast Facts About Speedskating Star Shani Davis Meanwhile, four-time Olympic medalist Shani Davis may be the more recognizable name in the Men’s 1500m, but it’s American Joey Mantia who is most likely to challenge for a medal.

Mantia, struggled in Sochi, finishing 15th in the 1000-meter race and 22nd in his best event, the 1500-meters. Calling the experience "a complete disaster,” Mantia is hoping to find his way to the medal podium in Pyeongchang.

The international field will be headlined by the Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis, the reigning 1500m world champion, and his teammate Koen Verweij, who returned from a kidney injury that kept him from training for a year.

How to Watch: Action starts at 5 a.m. Tuesday CT and will be included in NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage at 2 p.m. CT Tuesday. Click here to watch live.



U.S. Women’s Hockey Continues Quest for Gold vs. Russians

Meghan Duggan (10) of the United States skates with the puck in the first period against Finland during the Women's Ice Hockey preliminary round on day two of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Feb. 11, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea.

Photo credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The U.S. women’s hockey team won its opening game in Pyeongchang against Finland, 3-1, on Sunday. Now they face the Olympic Athletes from Russia, as the Russians are being referred to in Pyeongchang. The Russians are the youngest team in the tournament, with less experience and almost an entirely new roster from the team that played in four years ago in Sochi.

Model Olympians: U.S. Women's Hockey Team Meghan Duggan, Kacey Bellamy, Hilary Knight and the Lamoureux-Morando twins lead the team, all are appearing in their fifth straight Olympics.

The women's team has made the podium in every Olympics since it earned the very first women's ice hockey Olympic gold in 1998, but that 1998 competition was the only time they won it all. The Canadians, their longtime rivals, have won four straight gold medals.

How to Watch: The action starts at 6:10 a.m. CT on Tuesday you can watch it on NBCSN. Click here to watch the match live online.

