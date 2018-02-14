5 to Watch Thursday: Skating, Skiing x 2, Snowboarding & Skeleton

From Nathan Chen's bounce back chance and Mikaela Shiffrin's defense of slalom gold, to a crash-stricken snowboard star and soon-to-be retired skeleton racer's medal run, plus a freestyle skier with a Texas connection, there should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 6 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Adam Rippon, Nathan Chen in Men's Short Program

Adam Rippon (left) and Nathan Chen (right).

Adam Rippon, Nathen Chen and Vincent Zhou compete on behalf of Team USA in the men's short program. Rippon looks to build on earlier success. Chen, the world's only undefeated male singles skater this season, looks to rebound after a disastrous start to his Pyeongchang Olympics.

During that first skate, the superstar known as the Quad King missed a planned triple toe loop at the end of his quadruple flip and turned his quadruple toe loop into a double. Then he fell. He later said he thought he was a little too excited, though skaters have complained about the early ice-skating schedule.



There's plenty of competition in the men's short program. Also set to skate are the three competitors who placed ahead of Chen in the earlier short program: Japan's Shoma Uno, Canada's Patrick Chan and Israel's Alexei Bychenko.

How to Watch: The action starts at 7 p.m. CT. It will also air live in NBC's primetime Olympics coverage. Click here to watch the men's short program live.

Mikaela Shiffrin Aims to Defend Slalom Gold

Sep 25, 2017; Park City, UT, USA; Team USA alpine skiing athlete Mikaela Shiffrin during the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team media summit at the Grand Summit Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado's Mikaela Shiffrin became the youngest athlete in history -- male or female -- to win an Olympic slalom gold medal when she torched her competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympics at the age of 18.

Now 22, she'll look to defend her title in the event she has now dominated for years. She'll face off against one U.S. cohort -- Resi Stiegler, who wasn't able to complete the event in Sochi -- in her bid for continued greatness. And she's the favorite by far.



How to Watch: Run 1 airs live in NBC's primetime Olympics coverage which starts at 7 p.m. CT, the gold medal race will appear in NBC's primetime plus at around 10:30 p.m. CT. Click here to watch run 1 live on digital | Click here to watch the gold medal race live at 10:45 p.m. CT.

John Daly Tries for Skeleton Gold

Skeleton racer John Daly poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on Sept. 25, 2017, in Park City, Utah.

Skeleton racer John Daly has been to two prior Olympics. The 32-year-old athlete hasn't medaled in either one and is looking to change course in Pyeongchang. To be fair, he was almost in the running in Sochi but his sled jerked out of the starting point and he skidded. He retired after finishing 15th at Sochi, but then came back and returned to skeleton racing in 2016.

Daly's claim to fame? He says his hair is "wind proof, helmet proof and bullet proof," even when sliding headfirst at a speed faster than most cars go on the highway.

Daly and 2014 bronze medalist Matt Antoine are the two sliders who qualified to represent the U.S. in men's skeleton, and while Daly says he's looking for closure more than anything else in Pyeongchang, a medal wouldn't hurt. He's just got to get past the first two skeleton runs first; the medal event is later.

How to Watch: The action starts at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be included in NBC5's primetime Olympics coverage. Click here to watch runs 3 and 4 live.

Crash-Stricken Lindsey Jacobellis Looks for First Olympic Gold

Five-time world champion Lindsey Jacobellis races for her first Olympic gold medal in the women's snowboard cross.

Jacobellis is one of the greatest winter sports athletes of all time without an Olympic gold medal — winning her last 11 combined X Games and world championships starts since 2007.

She's been plagued by an unlucky crash streak. She crashed out of the 2010 and 2014 Olympic semifinals. She has won only one medal: a silver at the 2006 Turin Games. That year, she had a huge lead when she tried a flashy move and fell, and settled for silver. She was eliminated in 2010 and 2014 when she crashed.



How to Watch: First come the qualifying runs, starting at 7 p.m. CT (Click here to watch live), followed by the elimination rounds starting at 9:15 p.m. CT. Click here to watch the action.

“All-or-nothing” Aerial Skier Ashley Caldwell Goes for Triples

Ashley Caldwell

Aerial skier Ashley Caldwell is the current world champion, and though she has struggled for most of the past year, she should contend for a gold medal.

Her parents now live in Houston.

Caldwell's ability to land triples makes her stand out. Her biggest trick to date: a quadruple-twisting triple backflip.

She finished second in the World Cup rankings in 2015 and won the World Cup title in 2016, and then won the gold medal at the 2017 world championships in March. But she’s struggled since, and finished 2017 ranked 10th in the world.

How to Watch: The action starts at 5 a.m. CT. and will be shown in NBC's daytime coverage of the Olympic Games which starts at 2 p.m. Medal finals will be Friday at 5 a.m. Click here to watch the medal event live.

