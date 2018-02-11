5 to Watch: Huge Night on the Slopes Monday

It's a huge night on the slopes, with some of the biggest U.S. names in Pyeongchang featured in marquee Olympic events. From Team USA superstar Chloe Kim's first shot at Olympic gold, to our first look at Shaun White in Pyeongchang and Sarah Hendrickson's quest to medal. Erin Hamlin starts her medal hunt in luge and female speed skaters looking for a place on the podium.



There should be no shortage of must-see action on Day 3 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

The World Will Be Watching Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim.

Chloe Kim, the 17-year-old snowboard sensation from California.

Model Olympian: Chloe Kim Kim, whose parents are from South Korea, has dominated the women’s halfpipe in the years since the Sochi Games, when she was too young to compete. In 2016, she became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a halfpipe contest.

She began snowboarding at age 4 with her father, but does not like snow. "Actually, I hate it," Kim told Sports Illustrated in January. "I grew up in Southern California.”

Kim takes on several of her U.S. counterparts in the halfpipe final, but she's the clear favorite.

How to Watch: Competition starts at 7 p.m. CT and should air live during NBC's primetime coverage. Click here to watch live on digital platforms.



Shaun White Makes His Pyeongchang Debut

The world gets its first glimpse of Olympic snowboard legend and two-time gold medalist Shaun White, who will compete in the qualifying round of the men's halfpipe competition. His quest for his third gold medal pits him against a dozen U.S. men, none of whom finished in the top 10 in Sochi (White came in fourth in the halfpipe event in those Games).

Model Olympian: Shaun White White won gold medals in the men’s halfpipe in his first two Olympics, but finished fourth in Sochi in 2014. He’s looking for redemption in Pyeongchang. He’ll compete in qualifying on Monday night (Tuesday in the Pyeongchang), and then go for a medal if he advances.

How to Watch: Qualifying starts at 10 p.m. CT and airs in NBC's Primetime Plus Olympics coverage. Click here to watch live on digital platforms.



Flagbearer Erin Hamlin Begins Pursuit of Luge Gold

Erin Hamlin.

You saw her carrying the American flag in the Opening Ceremony, on Monday she begins her pursuit of the second-ever U.S. medal in women's singles luge with qualifying runs. Pyeongchang is Hamlin's fourth Olympics. She earned a breakthrough bronze in Sochi in 2014, but did not make the podium in 2006 or 2010.

Erin Hamlin's Childhood Photos But the strongest U.S. woman this season has been Sochi Olympian Summer Britcher. And German women have dominated the sport, among them defending gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger and Tatjana Huefner, a three-time Olympic medalist in luge.

How to Watch: Competition starts at 4:50 a.m. CT with Run 1, Run 2 starts at 8:30 a.m. both will be on NBCSN and you'll see highlights in NBC's Daytime Olympics coverage. Click here to watch live on digital platforms.



USA’s Bergsma Shoots for Gold in 1500m Speed Skating

Heather Bergsma

Heather Bergsma entered the 1500m speed skating race in the Sochi Olympics as a medal favorite — but she struggled, finishing seventh. In the four years since, the American speed skater has done much to put those struggles behind her - including setting the world record in November 2015.

Heather Bergsma's Childhood Photos She still holds that record. On Monday, she’ll get a chance at Olympic redemption in Pyeongchang.

Bergsma and Brittany Bowe are strong contenders in the 1500m, as Team USA looks to bounce back from struggles in Sochi.

How to Watch: Competition starts at 6:30 a.m. CT. Catch the medal action on NBCSN at 12:30pm. Click here to watch it live on digital platforms.

Hendrickson, Who Broke Barriers, Hopes to Be on Medal Podium

U.S. ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson made history in Sochi, becoming the first woman to ski jump in the Olympics. On Monday, she competes in the individual normal hill.

Until 2014, ski jumping was a men’s-only event. Nordic combined still is.

Team USA by the Numbers You name it, the women heard it. Excuse after excuse until 2008. That’s when now-retired U.S. ski jumper Lindsey Van and a group of women from five countries -- including Sarah Hendrickson -- sued the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the right to compete in the 2010 Olympics.

The lawsuit failed but public outcry forced the IOC’s hand and women were awarded one ski jumping event.

How to Watch: Finals in the event get underway Monday at 6:50 a.m. CT and appears during NBC's daytime coverage beginning at 2 p.m. Click here to watch it live on digital platforms.



