More good news for the Dallas Baptist University baseball team. Infielder/outfielder Devlin Granberg has been named a finalist for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award.

The award is based out of Fort Worth and goes to a player who performs well at the plate, the classroom and displays personal integrity. Division I baseball players in Texas are eligible.

Granberg was named the Missouri Valley Conference Hitter of the year. The senior from Colorado led the conference in every offensive category which included a .426 batting average, that ranked third nationally. In the classroom, the kinesiology major posted a 4.0 grade point average.



The Patriots will face Southern Miss in the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Friday night at 7:00 p.m.