DBU Player Drafted by Red Sox Wins Slugger Award

Dallas Baptist University baseball player Devlin Granberg just picked up the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award for the top college baseball player in all of Texas. Granberg led the nation in hits this past season and was the academic all-American player of the year with a 4.0 GPA with his degree in kinesiology. (Published 34 minutes ago)

A college baseball player from Dallas just proved again how good he is.

Dallas Baptist University baseball player Devlin Granberg was honored with the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award at a reception at the Fort Worth Club Friday night.

The award recognizes Granberg as the top college baseball player in the state.

Granberg led the nation in hits this past season and was the academic All-American player of the year with a 4.0 GPA with his degree in kinesiology.

He's so good, the World Champion Boston Red Sox drafted him back in the summer.

The Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, which sponsors the Slugger Award, has awarded more than $2 million in college scholarships for Dallas-Fort Worth students.