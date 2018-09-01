Critically Injured Grapevine Officer Throws Out First Pitch

A Grapevine police officer critically injured in a motorcycle crash last October got the chance to throw out the first pitch at the Rangers game Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Grapevine police officer critically injured in a motorcycle crash last October got the chance to throw out the first pitch at the Rangers game Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

It's been nearly a year since Officer R.J. Hudson was pursuing a speeding driver down the southbound lanes of Highway 121 when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV swerving to miss debris in the road.

The impact destroyed his motorcycle and sent him tumbling nearly 300 feet. In addition to an injured spleen and kidney, he broke 23 bones along the way.

"This is my 10th surgery I just went through to get an ankle fusion," Hudson said.

Video Arlington Officer Fatally Shoots Driver During Traffic Stop

So when he stepped onto the diamond Saturday, it was with the assistance of a knee crutch and cane. But the real support came from the family, friends and fellow officers cheering him on throughout the park.

"It's overwhelming. The amount of support I've gotten from my department is just unparalleled. I can't say enough good things about the department and how they supported me and how they've treated me. To see that continue with them coming out here to watch me throw the first pitch is just fantastic," Hudson said.

It's an opportunity made possible by the Peace Officers' Angels Foundation.

"After my son was killed in the line of duty, I knew that there were a lot of men and women who needed our help that were still struggling through a lot of therapy, a lot of rehabilitation, so we started this organization to help them and their families," Maria Alvarado, the group's founder, said.

Alvarado was moved to tears watching Hudson throw out the first pitch surrounded by officers from around Dallas-Fort Worth.

"It means a lot to me because I know that these officers give so much and they deserve every honor that’s given to them," Alvarado said.

Next for Hudson is a return to full duty, which he hopes will happen within a year. Despite all he's been through, he still wants to return to the motorcycle unit.

"If anything that I do can encourage somebody else, I'm overwhelmed. The best thing I can do is have someone look at me and say, "I'm not going to quit because that guy didn’t," Hudson said.