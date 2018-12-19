Cricket Stadium Part of Mixed-Use Allen Development

A 15,000-seat cricket stadium is part of the plan for a mixed-use development in Allen.

North Texas is adding another professional sports stadium, even though there's not a team for it yet.

Poorvesh Thakkar, of Thakkar Developers, is planning a 15,000-seat cricket stadium as part of a mixed-use development in Allen, according to a report by The Dallas Morning News.

A rendering for the Allen Sports Village was revealed Tuesday, showing where the stadium is scheduled to open in 2021.

The development not only includes the stadium, but office space, apartments, a hotel, retail space and restaurants.

Thakkar said North Texas' growing international population makes it the perfect home for a cricket stadium.

The DMN reported a sports and entertainment group announced plans in 2017 of establishing an eight-team cricket league in the United States with teams in Texas, California, Illinois, Florida and New York. The paper reported the connection between that league and Thakkar's stadium is not clear.