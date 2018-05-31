Officials with the McKinney Independent School District say they don't know when their new $70 million stadium and event center will open after several cracks have been found in the concrete.



During a meeting McKinney ISD Chief Financial Officer Jason Bird highlighted three areas where cracks were found in January 2018 in the home concourse, visitor concourse and home and visitor concourse lower bowl wall areas.

"In short, we have greater than anticipated cracking," said Bird.

During his presentation, Bird showed several photographs of the cracks and highlighted the greatest area of concern as a stairwell leading to the lower bowl.

McKinney's High Dollar Stadium Gets Finishing Touches

McKinney's high-dollar stadium is set to be finished this spring. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

Due to the cracks and the potential risk posed to maintenance and durability, Bird said they can't say when the 12,000-seat stadium will be ready to host its first game or event.

"The reality is I cannot tell you when it is going to be," Bird told the board. "I will tell you that every effort is in place. These guys right behind me are absolutely efforting as much as you can possibly ask in order to find and finish the investigative process in order to figure out what needs to be done, if anything, with each one of our concerns."

Bird said the stadium is expected to be used for more than 50 years and that long-term durability and low maintenance are paramount to the project's success.

He added they've now hired a forensic engineer to determine the cause of the cracking and how to go about fixing the issues.



The stadium and event center was originally expected to be completed in Dec. 2017, but delays forced the date to be pushed back.



Bird said once a repair plan is approved, the district will work with the builders, Manhattan Construction, and architect, Stantec, to determine how potential repairs will be funded and completed.

Aerial Tour of $70M McKinney ISD Stadium Construction

Construction of the new McKinney ISD football stadium is on schedule for completion in time for the 2018 football season. LED lights were recently added, and the field turf will be installed in the coming weeks, officials say. (Published Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)

Representatives for both Manhattan and Stantec were present at Tuesday's board meeting and answered questions about the cracks, however those answers were given away from the podium and off-mic.

NBC 5 has reached out to the district, builder and architect for comment.

School Board President Curtis Rippee told NBC 5 by phone the district is releasing a statement on Friday and declined to comment further until then.

In the summer of 2014, cracks in the foundation of Allen's $60 million Eagle Stadium forced it's closure for nearly a year while crews worked hundreds of hours to make structural repairs.

Nelson Forensics, the same company hired to perform an analysis of the McKinney ISD stadium, did the forensic engineering analysis of Allen's stadium.

NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans and Bonnie Moon contributed to this report.

