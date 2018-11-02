Cowgirl Museum Inducts 5 Into Hall of Fame

Five more cowgirls are honored in the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth. (Published 41 minutes ago)

5 More Cowgirls Honored in Museum, Hall of Fame in Fort Worth

Five more trailblazers now have their place in the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth.

A German cowgirl, a woman who went from journalist to rancher, a four-time World Champion barrel racer, a master engraver and a horse master from London were honored Thursday at the 43rd Annual Induction Luncheon.

Each "have lived life on their own terms, personifying the cowgirl spirit," the museum said.

Dr. Angelika Trabert was born without legs and with three fingers on on one hand. She sat on a pony for the first time at the age of six and discovered a freedom she'd never known. She went on to win World Championships, European Championships and has been awarded the Silberne Lerbeerblatt, Germany's highest award for an athlete. She is the Hall of Fame's first cowgirl from Germany and told the crowd, "It's ability not disability that counts."

Likewise, Camilla Naprous is the first inductee from London and the Hall of Fame's youngest.

She grew up in the entertainment industry working around horses. Her family owns The Devil's Horsemen, the leading supplies to the film industry in Europe.

Chances are you've seen Naprous' skills. She is a horse master whose worked with horses and actors on box office hits such as Wonder Woman and HBO's Game of Thrones.

Naprous will be at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame to answer questions and sign copies of the The Devil's Horsemen. The event happens Friday, Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the museum, located at 1720 Gendy St. in Fort Worth.

The three other 2018 inductees include:

• The late Caroline Lockhart. She was born in 1871 and was a journalist, author, rodeo founder, homesteader and cattle queen. She achieved her goal to live the live of a cowgirl, independent on and on horseback.

• Legendary cowgirl SherryCervi. She went from a child running barrels on a stick horse to the all-time highest earning cowgirl in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.

• Master engraver DianeScalese. She was told many times that "women can't engrave," and proved everyone wrong. Her engraved spurs, bridle bits, buckles, conchas and firearms won her the Academy of Western Arists Engraver of the Year.