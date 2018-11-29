Cowboys vs Saints: North Texas Households Divided

From offices and homes across the region to even the NBC 5 newsroom, the smack talk is getting louder and louder. (Published 2 hours ago)

Thursday night is the battle for gridiron glory as the Dallas Cowboys, coming off a three game winning streak, host the hottest team in the NFL: the New Orleans Saints.

From offices across the region to even the NBC 5 newsroom, the smack talk is getting louder and louder. It’s even dividing some North Texas households.

Kirte and Leslie Kinser of Frisco are one of those couples who are divided in their fan loyalty.

Leslie is a Saints fan and Kirte is a Cowboys fan.

“The Saints are on fire. Drew Brees is passing so great. Their running backs are doing amazing,” Leslie said. “I think they just have to play the way they are playing. So, good luck.”

“We are about to put out that fire,” Kirte laughed. “She’s killing me with the trash talk. But, the gumbo that she is going to make is going to have a lot of crow in it after the game.”

It’s the kind of cross-kitchen-table rivalry that happens when America’s Team squares off against Who Dat Nation.

Kirte and Leslie are newlyweds, but this game is perfect for their love story. The two met in New Orleans and live in Frisco; home of the Cowboys practice facility and home office.

The couple is hosting a party for the game, but Leslie will be the only Saints fan there.

“I’m going to have to cheer extra loud because they are all Dallas Cowboys fans,” Leslie chuckled. “I am, but it’s OK. I’m loud.”

“She doesn’t need any help,” Kirte agreed.