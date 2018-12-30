Cowboys to Host Seahawks in Wild Card Round Saturday

The Dallas Cowboys' third trip to the playoffs in the last five seasons will begin Saturday with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The game will start at 7:15 p.m.

Seattle secured the No. 5 seed in the NFC with a 27-24 win Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys closed out the regular Sunday with a 36-35 win over the New York Giants to finish a season with double digit wins for the third time since 2014. Each time Dallas has own 10 games or more under head coach Jason Garrett, it has won the NFC East.

After winning the NFC East in 2014, the Cowboys lost to the Packers at Lambeau Field, and in 2017 they lost at home to Green Bay on a last-second field goal.

Following a 13-3, Super Bowl-winning season in 2013, Seattle has made the playoffs in four of the last five years.