The Dallas Cowboys will hold their official watch party for Saturday's game not on the super big screen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington but outside of The Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys are headed to Los Angeles to face the Rams at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to the team, Fan Fest for Saturday's game begins at 1 p.m. with entertainment, games and more inside on the field.

The game will be shown outside on the plaza. Bring your own blankets, chairs, etc.

Parking and admission are free.