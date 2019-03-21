Cowboys to Face Rams in Honolulu This Preseason

A fight breaks out between the Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Rams during training camp practice, Aug. 18, 2015.

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason game held in Honolulu this summer.

The team made the announcement Thursday, saying the clubs would meet at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. CT. The game will be the second preseason game for both teams ahead of the 2019 season.

Tickets are now available on TheRams.com/Hawaii and, should you happen to be in Honolulu, can also be purchased on-site at Aloha Stadium.

"The game will mark the first time the NFL has played an exhibition game at Aloha Stadium since 1976, when the San Francisco 49ers faced the San Diego Chargers," the team said. "Aloha Stadium was also the home for the Pro Bowl every year since 1979 (except in 2009 - Sun Life Stadium and 2014 - University of Phoenix Stadium) until the game moved to its new home in Orlando, Fla. in 2016."

This game will mark the 36th neutral site preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys and the 10th outside of the 48 contiguous states.

The last times the Cowboys played a neutral site preseason game was the Hall of Fame Game in 2017 agaimst Arizona. The last preseason game outside of the contiguous 48 states was in 2001 in Mexico City, Mexico against Oakland.