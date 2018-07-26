Cowboys to Bring Randy Gregory Along Slowly

The NFL granted Randy Gregory his conditional reinstatement to the league Tuesday. The Cowboys defensive lineman had been serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s Substance of Abuse Policy. NBC 5’s Paul Jones and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor break down the development. (Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018)

What to Expect From Randy Gregory Following His Reinstatement to the NFL

Jerry Jones is rooting for defensive tackle Randy Gregory. So is coach Jason Garrett.

Gregory has the potential and talent to be a quality NFL pass-rusher, but there’s a world of difference between potential and performance.

The NFL reinstated Gregory last week after spending much of the last two years being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

“Make no mistake about it, he's a player we want,” Jerry Jones said. “He's a person we want."

Gregory counts toward the 90-man camp roster and he can be activated at any time during the preseason.

"We're going to work him back in slowly. He hasn't been part of our team in over a year," coach Jason Garrett said. "He hasn't been around NFL players in a long time.

“He looks in good shape. His weight's good (242 pounds), spirits are really good. We're excited to have him here, but he's going to work with our strength coaches and with our trainers to make sure we get a good base and a good foundation underneath him before he starts practicing."

Jerry Jones is just happy to have Gregory back.

"It wasn't even a given early that he'd be out here right off the bat participating in the drills and going through this test," Jones said. "However, he accomplished everything he needed to do to satisfy the league that he could be right out here from Day One and giving himself every chance to be part of this team.”