Cowboys, Zeke Deal May Be Imminent: The Fan

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had strong words for Ezekiel Elliott Tuesday, while head coach Jason Garrett and running back Tony Pollard struck a less contentious tone. For more video, visit DallasCowboys.com and NFL.com .

Good news Dallas Cowboys fans -- a deal with holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott may be on the horizon.

Our radio partners over at 105.3 The Fan said sources tell them that Zeke will return this weekend from Cabo and that a contract is imminent. Those same sources told The Fan that last year's leading rusher will not miss any regular season games.

Zeke has been back and forth between DFW and Cabo, where he's been training while the team practiced in Oxnard, California. Zeke returned last week, but after Jerry's "Zeke who?" comment he hopped back on a plane to Mexico.

According to online reports, the rumored deal is expected to make Elliott the second-highest paid running back in the league. But will that be enough? There's been plenty of talk to suggest that Elliott believes he's better than the current highest-paid back, Todd Gurley, and so he wants to earn more than him.

Zeke is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1. million on a team option in 2020 -- the fifth year of his rookie contract.

The Fan reminded that last week the Cowboys extended linebacker Jaylon Smith's contract leaving "less pie" for other players -- including Dak, Zeke or anyone else. Less pie doesn't mean "no pie" though -- Jones said the reason there is any pie left at all is because he's saved those players some pie.

Who wants dessert?