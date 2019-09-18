Cowboys Waive 2017 1st Round Pick Taco Charlton

Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton is not happy with his lack of playing time and expressed his displeasure on social media Monday. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs explains why it is time for Dallas to cut ties with the former first-round draft pick. (Published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019)

The Dallas Cowboys waived 2017 first-round pick Taco Charlton Wednesday, after the defensive end played just 11 games with the team -- all in 2018.

Charlton did not play in either of Dallas' first two games this season.

The Michigan product took to Twitter Monday, posting a tweet that said "Free Me." The tweet was later deleted.

When asked about Charlton Monday afternoon, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett replied, "Yeah, I really don't spend much time on social media."

Charlton was the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys play the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 12 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.