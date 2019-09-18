Cowboys Waive 2017 1st Round Pick Taco Charlton - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Cowboys Waive 2017 1st Round Pick Taco Charlton

Published 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Newy: Taco Charlton Not Helping His Cause on Social Media

    Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton is not happy with his lack of playing time and expressed his displeasure on social media Monday. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs explains why it is time for Dallas to cut ties with the former first-round draft pick. (Published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019)

    The Dallas Cowboys waived 2017 first-round pick Taco Charlton Wednesday, after the defensive end played just 11 games with the team -- all in 2018.

    Charlton did not play in either of Dallas' first two games this season.

    The Michigan product took to Twitter Monday, posting a tweet that said "Free Me." The tweet was later deleted.

    When asked about Charlton Monday afternoon, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett replied, "Yeah, I really don't spend much time on social media."

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2019

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2019
    Getty Images

    Charlton was the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

    The Cowboys play the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 12 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices