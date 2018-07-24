Cowboys Tyrone Crawford Gets Madden to Change His In-Game Appearance - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Cowboys Tyrone Crawford Gets Madden to Change His In-Game Appearance

By Charles Nichelson

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cowboys Tyrone Crawford Gets Madden to Change His In-Game Appearance

    Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was not happy when he saw how his likeness was represented in Madden 19 - in fact, he was so upset he demanded a change.

    Crawford, a third-round selection out of Boise State University in 2012, was upset with the fact he looked "like humpty-dumpty" in one of the country's most popular sports video games.

    And he made sure Madden knew he was not comfortable standing idly by while they disrespected his appearance.

    Fortunately for Crawford, Madden was open to hearing criticism and chose to review his character's build.

    EA Sports, Madden's parent company, realized they may have been a bit unforgiving with Crawford's appearance, so his character has been updated with a more fit look.

    Crawford, now content with his Madden appearance, will look to build on his Madden rating in his 5th season as a starter on the team's defensive front.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices