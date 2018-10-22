NBC 5's Jean-Jacques Taylor says he's learned from a source that the Dallas Cowboys have traded for Amari Cooper.

According to Taylor, the Cowboys have given up a future first round draft pick for the Oakland wide receiver.

The team has not yet confirmed the deal.

In six games this season, Cooper has 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown. In his four-year NFL career, he's caught 225 passes for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Taylor said the last two times the Cowboys sent first-round picks for receivers they got Joey Galloway and Roy Williams. Neither worked out here for various reasons.