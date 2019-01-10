Cowboys 'Super Fan' From Denton Cheers for Playoff Win

Frenchy Rheault is one of the most recognizable Dallas Cowboys "super fans." No surprise, then, who he's picking in this weekend's playoff game. (Published 2 hours ago)

While the Dallas Cowboys are doing their part on the practice field, getting ready for Saturday night’s playoff showdown against the Rams in Los Angeles, Cowboys nation will be doing their part on the sidelines. Fans are fired up -- and showing off their love for the silver and blue.

In Denton, one of the most recognizable Cowboys fans in North Texas – is predicting a big win.

On Dallas Drive in Denton, the big orange vans parked outside Frenchy’s Tree and Lawn Service could just be the original version of social media.

“All is do is good news on the vans,” said owner Andre 'Frenchy' Rheault, of the daily messages honoring birthdays, anniversaries and community events. “I've had thousands of people come by and say the only news they get is reading my vans."

Lessie Brown, Believed to Be Oldest American, Dies at 114

Lessie Brown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, died at the age of 114, according to family members. Brown was believed to be the oldest person living in the United States. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

The man behind the bright orange message boards also happens to be North Texas royalty. Frenchy is also a Dallas Cowboys super fan. An official one, recognized by the team as such in 2001. Rheault wears several colorful outfits – most prominent, a blue and silver getup which resembles royalty.

“Everybody loves having their picture taken with the king,” he said.

Rheault was born in Maine, near the French-Canadian border. Air Force service brought him to Texas in the mid-1970s. He’s been a Cowboys fan ever since. He and wife Teri have been season ticket holders since the mid-80s.

“Me, I always say they're going to win every game,” he said. “If you don't believe, you might as well hang it up."

That’s why Frenchy’s van now contains a message predicting a Cowboys victory this weekend.

“They're on a roll right now,” he said. “I just think they're going to keep climbing the ladder."