Join NBC 5's Newy Scruggs, Pat Doney and Jean-Jacques Taylor for a pregame special ahead of the Dallas Cowboys (5-4) taking on the streaking Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) during Sunday Night Football on NBC 5.

The half-hour special special, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, can be seen in the video player at the top of the page.

The Eagles visit Arlington having won seven straight games and leading the NFC East; the second-place Cowboys have been struggling to find consistency this season and got hammered by the Falcons last week 27-7.

This week very much finds Jerry Jones' Cowboys in need of a win -- an East win would cure some ills for America's Team.



The Cowboys and Eagles will take the field in Arlington at 7:20 p.m.