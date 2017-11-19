Cowboys Special: Previewing the Cowboys-Eagles Sunday Night Football Game - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
Blue Star
The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe

Cowboys Special: Previewing the Cowboys-Eagles Sunday Night Football Game

Cowboys and Eagles kick of Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. on NBC 5

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cowboys Special: Previewing the Cowboys-Eagles Sunday Night Football Game

    Join NBC 5's Newy Scruggs, Pat Doney and Jean-Jacques Taylor for a pregame special ahead of the Dallas Cowboys (5-4) taking on the streaking Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) during Sunday Night Football on NBC 5.

    The half-hour special special, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, can be seen in the video player at the top of the page.

    The Eagles visit Arlington having won seven straight games and leading the NFC East; the second-place Cowboys have been struggling to find consistency this season and got hammered by the Falcons last week 27-7.

    This week very much finds Jerry Jones' Cowboys in need of a win -- an East win would cure some ills for America's Team.

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2017

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2017
    Getty Images

    The Cowboys and Eagles will take the field in Arlington at 7:20 p.m.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices