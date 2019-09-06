Cowboys Sell Thousands of 'Zeke Who?' T-Shirts

With a lot of smiles and laughter, and a little ribbing with a new T-shirt, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and running back Ezekiel Elliott held a news conference Thursday afternoon talking about the NFL rushing leader's contract extension that will keep him on America's Team for the next eight years. (Published Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019)

The Dallas Cowboys say they've sold thousands of Jerry Jones' "Zeke Who?" T-shirts less than 24 hours after showing them off for the first time.

The idea for the shirt came from a comment Jones' made when asked about the running back during his contract holdout.

The T-shirt features the line "Zeke Who?" on the front and a drawing of the player hurdling the words "That's Who" on the back.

The pair were together Thursday when they met with the media to discuss Elliott's NFL-record six year, $90 million extension that will keep him on America's Team for eight more seasons. It was there, at the end of the news conference, that Jones pulled out the T-shirt for Elliott to hold up.

Ezekiel Elliott holds up the front of Jerry's Zeke Who/That's Who T-shirt.



Ezekiel Elliott holds up the back of Jerry's Zeke Who/That's Who T-shirt.



Zeke laughed and said it was something he'd also been thinking of having made.

The team said the began pre-sales of the shirt at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and by around noon Friday they had sold about 2,000 of them.

Each shirt is $29.99 plus tax with proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

The Cowboys said the shirts should be in stores this weekend, possibly Friday.

