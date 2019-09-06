Cowboys Sell Thousands of 'Zeke Who?' T-Shirts

The Dallas Cowboys say they've sold thousands of Jerry Jones' "Zeke Who?" T-shirts less than 24 hours after showing them off for the first time.
The idea for the shirt came from a comment Jones' made when asked about the running back during his contract holdout.
The T-shirt features the line "Zeke Who?" on the front and a drawing of the player hurdling the words "That's Who" on the back.
The pair were together Thursday when they met with the media to discuss Elliott's NFL-record six year, $90 million extension that will keep him on America's Team for eight more seasons. It was there, at the end of the news conference, that Jones pulled out the T-shirt for Elliott to hold up.
Zeke laughed and said it was something he'd also been thinking of having made.
The team said the began pre-sales of the shirt at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and by around noon Friday they had sold about 2,000 of them.
Each shirt is $29.99 plus tax with proceeds going to the Salvation Army.
The Cowboys said the shirts should be in stores this weekend, possibly Friday.