Cowboys Release Tentative Training Camp Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys released their tentative training camp practice schedule for this summer.

Camp will begin July 24 with the team's arrival at Pt. Mugu, California.

The team will host their first news conference the next day with the first practice the day after that, on July 26.

On Aug. 9, the Cowboys will take part in the first of four preseason games -- up first are the 49ers.

On Aug. 17 they'll break camp in California and return to North Texas where they'll pick up training in Frisco.

They'll then finish out the preaseason with games against the Bengals (Aug. 18), Cardinals (Aug. 26) and Texans (Aug. 30).

The 2018 regular season kicks off Sept. 9 with the Cowboys heading to Carolina to face the Panthers. The first home game will be the following Sunday, Sept. 16, where Cowboys will host the Giants.