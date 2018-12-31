The Dallas Cowboys have released more tickets ahead of Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The 2018 NFC East Champs will host the Seahaws Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The team said a limited number of additional seats are being made available and that ticket prices range from $115 to $560 per seat.
"Due to the large season ticket base for Cowboys games, there is a very limited number of playoff tickets available for purchase," the team said.
The team is asking fans attending the game to wear white "to White Out AT&T Stadium."