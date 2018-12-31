Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Dallas Cowboys have released more tickets ahead of Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 2018 NFC East Champs will host the Seahaws Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The team said a limited number of additional seats are being made available and that ticket prices range from $115 to $560 per seat.

"Due to the large season ticket base for Cowboys games, there is a very limited number of playoff tickets available for purchase," the team said.

The team is asking fans attending the game to wear white "to White Out AT&T Stadium."