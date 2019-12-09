EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 13: Brett Maher #2 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Cowboys waived kicker Brett Maher Monday and signed Kai Forbath as his replacement, the team confirms.

Maher, 30, entered the NFL in 2018 and has spent his entire career with the Cowboys.

In 13 games for the Cowboys this season, Maher is hitting only 67 percent of his kicks going 6/8 from 30-39 yards, 1/5 from 40-49 yards and 4/8 from 50+ yards.

Maher has a strong leg and made a 63-yard kick earlier this season against the Eagles, but he also struggles with consistency and missed a key 42-yard kick in Chicago last week -- his tenth miss of the year.

The Cowboys picked up Kai Forbath who was released by the Patriots recently so that the team could bring back Nick Folk. Forbath has only played in one game this season and only kicked in three in 2018 while with the Jaguars.

Folk, who was out for an appendectomy, kicked for the Cowboys from 2007-2009.

Maher, according to a tweet from The Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins, learned he'd been waived after spending the morning with some teammates visiting sick children during the team's annual visit to area hospitals.

