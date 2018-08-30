Cowboys defensive lineman Randy Gregory has played well this preseason after he missed much of the last two years due to suspensions for substance abuse. (Published Monday, Aug. 27, 2018)

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Randy Gregory is scheduled to meet with a league doctor Thursday morning to determine whether he gets a chance to start the season with the Cowboys on Sept. 9, or he gets suspended again, two sources confirmed to Cowboys insider Jean-Jacques Taylor.

"As we all know, what Randy's been through is certainly something. When he wakes up, it's a challenge every day," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on his radio show.

Speculation about Gregory's eligibility intensified following his strong performance during Sunday's preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Just after the game, an ominous tweet by NFL writer Jason La Canfora indicated there could be "more trouble ahead" for Gregory.

"In terms of where he is with the league, the team doesn't hear until it's time. We don't get any of that, unfortunately — we just get to hear when, unfortunately, there's not good news," said Cowboys General Manager Jerry Jones.

Jones said Gregory's deal is day-to-day.

"Every day is another day there," said Jones. "Randy, he came into this league as an outstanding player — there's no question about his talent. Having said that, we've just got to continue to work."

Gregory has played well this preseason after he missed much of the last two years due to suspensions for substance abuse.

"We wouldn't have him out there if we couldn't plan on him," Jones explained. "I think you saw that tonight, and you've seen in his other work — really this entire training camp — that this gives us some real additional pressure."

Jones told NBC 5's partners at 105.3 The Fan that he isn't aware of any future trouble concerning Gregory, though he admitted that the Cowboys wouldn't hear anything until they are notified by the NFL.