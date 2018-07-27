"I will never protest during the anthem and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so." Prescott said. "When you bring such a controversy to the stadium... it takes away from that, from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people." (Published 30 minutes ago)

At his annual “State of the Cowboys” address earlier this week, Jerry Jones said he expects his players to stand, "toe on the line," during the National Anthem.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called Jones a “bully” for his stance on the issue.

Dak Prescott was asked to share his thoughts on the Cowboys owner’s recent comments. He said he will continue to stand during the National Anthem, though he respects his colleagues right to do what they feel is best for them.

"I will never protest during the anthem and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so." Prescott said. "When you bring such a controversy to the stadium... it takes away from that, from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people."

Prescott added that he is more than willing to participate in ways to fight social injustice in the United States.



"I'm not naive and I'm very aware of the social injustice that we have going," Prescott said. "But I'm about the action that we can do to fix it rather than a silent protest."

Earlier today, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement on their recent discussions over the league's latest anthem policy, which allows players to remain in the locker room if they do not wish to stand for the anthem.

“A short time ago, the NFL and NFLPA concluded a constructive meeting regarding the anthem policy and the very serious social justice issues that have been the basis of some players’ protests.

We are encouraged by the discussions and plan to continue our conversations.”