As Cowboys’ playoff tickets officially went on sale Wednesday at noon, a few dozen diehard fans ditched their laptops and smartphones instead waiting in line, in person at AT&T Stadium.

“I wanted to be the first one in line again like here, see that,” Cowboys Fan Alvin Avila said, pointing to a picture of him also in line four years ago.

At a time when purchasing tickets online has never been easier, fans’ reasons for going old school varied. Some told NBC 5 they felt like being in person offered a better chance at good tickets. Others, like Avila, say they prefer the experience while some, like Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas, said it was simply a matter of convenience.

“When I’m not at the city hall, I’m a cowboy fan just like everyone else is so being able to come out and stand with those who were willing to take a chance on getting tickets, I was glad to be able to,” Thomas said.

No matter their reason, fans shared a similar feeling when just past noon they got their tickets, also sharing the hope the Cowboys will advance to the Super Bowl.

“I just want to see them win, I haven’t seen them win in the playoffs,” Fan Jiten Patel said.