Cowboys Open the Season at Carolina Sunday

By Associated Press

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    DALLAS (0-0) at CAROLINA (0-0)

    Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

    OPENING LINE - Panthers by 2 1/2

    RECORD VS. SPREAD - Carolina 10-7; Dallas 8-7-1

    SERIES RECORD - Cowboys lead series 9-4

    LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Cowboys 33-14, Nov. 26, 2015

    AP PRO32 RANKING - Cowboys No. 16, Panthers No. 11

    COWBOYS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (2), PASS (26).

    COWBOYS DEFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (8), PASS (11).

    PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (4), PASS (28).

    PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (3), PASS (18).

    STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Cowboys went 6-2 on road in 2017; Panthers were 6-2 at home. ... Dallas is 38-19-1 in season openers. ... QB Dak Prescott is 6-1 in last seven road starts with nine TD passes and two interceptions. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott had 1,252 yards from scrimmage in 2017 and nine TDs despite six-game suspension. ... WRs Allen Hurns and Tavon Austin make Dallas debuts with Dez Bryant gone. ... Geoff Swaim gets start at TE with Jason Witten retired. ... DE DeMarcus Lawrence had career-high 14 1-2 sacks in 2017, tied for second in NFL. ... Cowboys going with K Brett Maher after cutting Dan Bailey, NFL's second-most accurate all-time kicker. ... Panthers have made playoffs in four of past five years. ... This is only second time in coach Ron Rivera's eight seasons Panthers will open at home. ... QB Cam Newton led team in rushing last season with 754 yards. Newton has more TDs rushing (54) than any QB in NFL history. ... New WRs include Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright and rookie D.J. Moore. ... RB Christian McCaffrey led team with 80 receptions last season as rookie. ... Backup RB C.J. Anderson joins Panthers after 1,000-yard rushing season with Denver. ... LT Matt Kalil (knee) begins season on injured reserve; Taylor Moton makes first career start in his place. ... LB Luke Kuechly had two INTs and TD return in last matchup. ... DEs Julius Peppers and Mario Addison each had 11 sacks last season. ... DT Dontari Poe replaces Star Lotulelei. ... Rookie CB Donte Jackson will start. ... Fantasy Tip: Rivera wants to get McCaffrey "25-30 touches" per game.

